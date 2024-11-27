Ruben Amorim sings praises of ‘real star’ Roy Keane after Ed Sheeran incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim laughed off pop star Ed Sheeran gatecrashing his interview at Ipswich as the Manchester United boss said Roy Keane was the “real star”.

The 39-year-old led the Red Devils to Portman Road on Sunday for his first match since succeeding Erik ten Hag as head coach.

Marcus Rashford’s early opener was cancelled out in the 1-1 draw at Ipswich, where Amorim’s live interview with Sky Sports after the game was interrupted by Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter walked into shot and began speaking to analyst Jamie Redknapp, leading the 33-year-old to post an apology on his Instagram story.

Asked if that incident showed how different life at United is to what he has dealt with before, Amorim said: “Yeah, here you are used to seeing that but in Portugal it is so different.

“I think you sometimes over complicate things. It was nothing.

“It was a simple question, or say hello to one of the commentators, so for me it was nothing.

“I just was thinking about the game, and I was with Roy Keane. Roy Keane is the real star in that panel! So, for me, it was really, really OK. It was nothing special.”