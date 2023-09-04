Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over an incident involving Roy Keane during Manchester United’s defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Keane, who was working for Sky Sports on the day, was allegedly headbutted by a fan after an altercation during the game on Sunday afternoon.

A clip has emerged on social media in which Roy Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards can be seen confronting a man. It is unclear whether the man in the video is the same person who has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted.

“On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sky Sports have confirmed on their website that the former United captain and City right-back have given statements to the police. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation.”

On the pitch, it was Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus’s injury-time goals that secured a dramatic 3-1 victory for Mikel Arteta’s side against United. Arsenal conceded the game’s opening goal courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s curling effort but hit back less than two minutes later when Martin Odegaard swept home from the edge of the box.

In the second half, Kai Havertz thought he had won a penalty after a challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, only for the decision to be overturned after a VAR check. Erik ten Hag’s side then thought they had won the game late on when Alejandro Garnacho slotted home in the 87 minute.

In a second contentious VAR decision, the Argentine’s goal was ruled out for offside before Rice secured the win for Arsenal with a deflected effort from a corner and his first goal for the club. Deep into injury time, the returning Jesus would add a third with a composed finish on the break.