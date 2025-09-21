Luke Shaw admits Roy Keane was right to criticise him against Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Shaw says former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was right to criticise his substandard derby display and vowed to kick on by consistently proving his quality to Ruben Amorim.

The 30-year-old is the Red Devils’ longest-serving player and has endured his fair share of lows since moving to Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014.

Last weekend’s 3-0 derby defeat at Manchester City was one of Shaw’s poorer performances, leading Keane to say he “has been getting away with murder for years” and call out his fitness record.

The United defender heard those scathing comments and had no argument with the criticism of his derby display as he backed himself following Saturday’s eventful 2-1 win against Chelsea.

“I think sometimes you just have to take it on the chin,” Shaw said. “He’s got a lot of experience. He was one of the best captains ever for Man United. Of course it hurts.

“But, for me, I think criticism is part of being a football player.

“I listen to it but, for me, I think he was right. I think that last week I wasn’t at my level at all. I don’t need Roy Keane to tell me. I think after the game, I knew that. I knew that, but of course it hurts.

“The most important thing is knowing how good I can be. The manager knows that.

“I think the managers who I played with in the past know that. I’m not in the team. I’m always in the team and I’m always playing, so there must be something that the managers believe in.

“I’m not getting any younger now and I need to be consistent. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but for me now, it’s about keeping that consistency at a high level. Because I know I can do that.

“I think that’s why last week hurt me a lot, because that’s not my level. And I think the criticism is what people understand. But like I said, I take it on the chin and listen to it and move on.”

Shaw started to do that by putting in a strong display against Chelsea, including bravely hurling himself at a high ball that led to Casemiro adding to Bruno Fernandes’ opener.

The Brazil international would follow Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in being sent off as red cards bookended a first half that was followed by a nervy second period after Trevoh Chalobah scored.

Shaw admitted “relief” was the overriding emotion at the end of a game that United are desperate to build on, with the defender confident “things will evolve” as attention turns to Brentford next weekend.

“I’ve been here a long time now,” he said. “I’ve seen it all and I feel like results are the most important thing.

“Winning games is the most important thing. That’s, of course, what we want to do week in, week out.

“But I think for us it’s about how we react to not winning games. I think sometimes in the past, that’s really been the hard bit, is how we react and return to the next game.

“I think in the past we’ve maintained that low energy in games after that. But whereas I think, for me, and I’m sure the manager can speak on his part, I felt like today we were going to win.

“I think that’s how we have to feel every game. We have to feel like we’re going to go into the game today and win.

“And that doesn’t matter who we play, home or away, we have to have that mentality every game that we’re going to win. We’ve got to go into that game with that mindset.”

While United secured a much-needed win, Chelsea goalscorer Chalobah apologised to fans as the “performance was not the level we want to show” even after losing Sanchez inside five minutes.

“We’ve got to look at ourselves and take responsibility,” he said. “We can’t say we’re a young team anymore, we have to take responsibility as men and hold that on ourselves. That’s not the level we’ve shown in the last six months.”