Roy Keane has said he would have “no problem” serving as interim manager at Manchester United, despite insisting that it would “never happen”.

Keane’s former United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as head coach last weekend, with the Norwegian’s assistant Michael Carrick – another ex-Red Devil – taking charge of this week’s matches against Villarreal and Chelsea.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to take over from Carrick as interim coach until the end of the season, though some United fans have called for Keane to be given the job.

“Obviously they were never gonna call me,” Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday. “They were never gonna call me, that was never gonna happen.

“I’d have no problem going to any dressing room and trying to take control.

“I’ve managed in the Premier League, I don’t think it would’ve been a problem to me, but it was never gonna happen.”

The 50-year-old continued: “People tend to forget I have managed before and I’ve done okay in the Premier League with Sunderland.”

Keane has also managed Ipswich, and served as assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The former Ireland midfielder managed Sunderland between August 2006 and December 2008, building a win percentage of 42 per cent.