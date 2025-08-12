Sky Sports taking steps to protect pundit Roy Keane from fan abuse this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky Sports will take steps to ensure Roy Keane’s safety from abusive supporters at Premier League matches this season.

It comes as the former Manchester United midfielder has been targeted by fans in recent years.

A 43-year-old Arsenal fan was convicted of headbutting Keane at a match at the Emirates Stadium in 2023.

Ipswich Town supporters also clashed with him at Portman Road last season.

Keane, 54, nevertheless, has renewed his contract as a pundit with the broadcaster and will be at Old Trafford for United’s opening game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday.

Sky will take steps to protect pundit Roy Keane ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

Sky’s chief sports officer Jonathan Licht said: “It’s our responsibility to make sure we don’t expose any of our team to those sorts of incidents.

“He loves being part of the big games and we hope that will continue long into this deal.”

Keane will once again form part of Sky’s Premier League coverage this season along with the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

“Roy is a great guy, you want him on your team,” added Gary Hughes, director of football at Sky Sports.

“He’s had a few incidents in the last couple of seasons, with Arsenal and Ipswich, and it does affect him.

“But ultimately he wants to be involved in the biggest games. He wants to be at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Arsenal.”