Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Sky Sports taking steps to protect pundit Roy Keane from fan abuse this season

Steps will be taken to protect the former Manchester United captain from further incidents

Andy Sims
Tuesday 12 August 2025 15:16 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Roy Keane ‘embarrassed’ as Kyle Walker sparks controversy in Manchester derby

Sky Sports will take steps to ensure Roy Keane’s safety from abusive supporters at Premier League matches this season.

It comes as the former Manchester United midfielder has been targeted by fans in recent years.

A 43-year-old Arsenal fan was convicted of headbutting Keane at a match at the Emirates Stadium in 2023.

Ipswich Town supporters also clashed with him at Portman Road last season.

Keane, 54, nevertheless, has renewed his contract as a pundit with the broadcaster and will be at Old Trafford for United’s opening game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday.

Sky will take steps to protect pundit Roy Keane
Sky will take steps to protect pundit Roy Keane (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sky’s chief sports officer Jonathan Licht said: “It’s our responsibility to make sure we don’t expose any of our team to those sorts of incidents.

“He loves being part of the big games and we hope that will continue long into this deal.”

Keane will once again form part of Sky’s Premier League coverage this season along with the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

“Roy is a great guy, you want him on your team,” added Gary Hughes, director of football at Sky Sports.

“He’s had a few incidents in the last couple of seasons, with Arsenal and Ipswich, and it does affect him.

“But ultimately he wants to be involved in the biggest games. He wants to be at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Arsenal.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in