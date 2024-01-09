‘Stop messing about’: Roy Keane tears into Manchester United forward

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roy Keane has said that he’d be “fuming” with Rasmus Hojlund if he was a Manchester United teammate of the striker after another frustrating night for the Danish forward.

Hojlund passed up a number of good opportunities in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Wigan, clipping the crossbar with a diving header.

While the 20-year-old has shown glimpses of the talent that convinced Manchester United to spend upwards of £60 million in signing him from Atalanta, he has struggled for consistent scoring form since his summer arrival.

Injury disrupted Hojlund’s first few weeks at Old Trafford and he has scored only once in the Premier League.

While fellow ITV pundits Ian Wright and Roberto Martinez felt sympathy for a young forward still settling in to a new environment, former Manchester United midfielder Keane felt Hojlund must take responsibility for his side’s problems in front of goal.

“I’d be fuming with him,” Keane said after his former club set up a fourth round encounter with Newport County or Eastleigh. “I’d be fuming.

“We wanted [Manchester] United to show a different side of their game tonight, but they’ve brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight, in terms of missing chances and not being clinical.

“I wanted to see another United tonight. With [Rasmus Hojlund], he is missing chances. We can say ‘unlucky’ all day. They’re creating chances, just put it in the back of the net, stop messing about.”

Rasmus Hojlund endured another frustrating evening in the FA Cup (Getty Images)

The Premier League club had 33 attempts on goal at the DW Stadium, including 14 on target, in a dominant performance, albeit against third-tier opposition.

Erik ten Hag’s side are next in league action against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with the visitors looking to open up an eleven-point advantage over their opponents with victory at Old Trafford.