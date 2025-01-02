Roy Keane reveals surprise highlight of career: ‘It sounds bizarre’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roy Keane has described his five years as Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill’s assistant as “the highlight of my career”.

The former Ireland skipper won seven Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup and four FA Cups as a Manchester United player, and guided Sunderland to promotion to the top flight in his first managerial role.

However, Keane has revealed his time working as his country’s assistant manager between 2013 and 2018, during which the Republic qualified for the Euro 2016 finals, where they famously beat Italy to reach the last 16, brought him as much pleasure as anything.

Speaking as O’Neill appeared as a guest on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane said: “I go back throughout my career and my experience with Martin, particularly going to the Euros, was probably the highlight of my career.

“It sounds bizarre because we always talk about playing – and I loved playing – but our time with Ireland was probably the highlight.

“I just loved everything about it, the dynamics, the energy of the group, working with Martin and the other staff members…There was something going on there and there was a feel-good factor.

“The lads were decent. We probably did lack an out-and-out goalscorer, a bit of quality, all of those things, but we got to the Euros, we got to the [World Cup] play-offs. It was one of the best times of my life.”

“I would regret more if I kept my mouth shut and said nothing. Roy Keane

Ireland ultimately missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a play-off defeat by a Christian Eriksen-inspired Denmark, and O’Neill and Keane departed in the November of the same year following a disappointing Nations League campaign.

Keane hit the headlines during their time together when a leaked WhatsApp message revealed a training ground spat with players Harry Arter and Jon Walters, although the 53-year-old insisted he had no regrets.

He said: “The one or two players I fell out with Ireland, I have no problem with that because they weren’t doing what we wanted them to do.

“I would regret more if I kept my mouth shut and said nothing.”