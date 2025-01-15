Ruben Amorim confident that Alejandro Garnacho can have bright Man Utd future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has said it is “clear” Alejandro Garnacho can have a bright future at Manchester United despite reports linking him with a move away this month.

Sunday’s FA Cup match at Arsenal, which United went on to win in a penalty shoot-out, was the first time Garnacho had made Amorim’s starting XI since the 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on December 7.

During that time the 20-year-old, who has eight goals in 30 appearances this term, had been left out of the squad entirely for the Manchester derby, while speculation has increased that United could be open to selling the academy product to help ease concerns around profit and sustainability rules.

But United have distanced themselves from suggestions that Garnacho could leave this month amid links with Napoli and, when asked if Garnacho had the qualities to have a good future at Old Trafford, Amorim said on Wednesday: “That is clear.

“He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot recovering (his) position when he doesn’t have the ball.

“But doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to reach the final third.

“He’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving during training. He started the last game. Let’s see tomorrow (against Southampton).”

Sunday’s shoot-out win over Arsenal, coming on the back of the 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool, has increased confidence that United are turning a corner following a run of four straight defeats.

United seemed to play with a greater edge at the Emirates, a quality Amorim wants to see more of from his players, starting with Thursday’s match at home to Southampton.

“I think we want to be a team that is hard to play,” he said. “It’s like I had this feeling, especially at home in the last games, that we were easy to play. And we have to be honest with that.

“So if we face the competition the right way, we will be tough to beat for any opponent. So that’s what I wanted. That’s what I felt in the last two games.”

And one of the key characters Amorim pointed to in that regard was Harry Maguire.

Two weeks ago the club announced that they were exercising their clause to extend the 31-year-old defender’s contract, a significant turnaround for a player who appeared to be on his way out under Erik ten Hag before finding a new lease of life in Amorim’s system.

Maguire clocked 104 minutes against Arsenal despite suffering from illness and missing training on the Friday beforehand and Amorim said that was the sort of attitude he wants to see across the whole squad.

“I think he’s changed the way he sees himself,” he said. “I believe a lot in Harry. You can see the way he plays now is different because he believes a lot in himself.

“I think we have to praise Harry more than me. He’s doing a great job. He was sick in the last game. He was dead in the end. That’s what I want from every player. He has to continue to do a good job.”