Relaxed Ruben Amorim happy not to face pressure on Man Utd position

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is relieved not to be under the same scrutiny as Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou but acknowledged ahead of the Europa League final that he will not be backed forever.

The Premier League strugglers go toe-to-toe at San Mames in Wednesday’s all-or-nothing encounter, with the victor somewhat salvaging a soul-destroying season by securing silverware and Champions League qualification.

Postecoglou’s position at the Tottenham helm looks in jeopardy irrespective of the result in Bilbao and Tuesday’s pre-match press conference became tetchy as the topic was broached.

United’s media access was far more relaxed, by contrast, and Amorim looks set to keep his job as fans continue to chant his name despite his side sitting 16th, just a point above 17th-placed Spurs.

When Amorim was asked if he was surprised and grateful not be under the same kind of pressure as Postecoglou given their similar records, captain Bruno Fernandes interjected: “He is. Who told you he’s not? He is.”

Head coach Amorim laughed heartily and joked the United skipper wants his job, before admitting it is hard to explain the comparative lack of pressure.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I know that in this kind of club, also in Tottenham but especially Manchester United, it’s strange because you have some coaches here that lose some games and are sacked. It’s hard to explain.

“I think people see what we are trying to do. I think people see that sometimes I’m thinking more in the club than myself.

“People understand, especially the board, that we have a lot of issues that in the context are really hard. I don’t know how to explain how the fans like me in this moment.

“I will try to prove myself to the fans, to the board but I don’t have an explanation for you.

“But it’s a good thing, I never worry about that. That is a part of being a coach and the most important thing is I know what I am doing, and I explained everything before.

“When we started, I explained about the storm (coming), I explained all the problems that we have to the board, so I was so clear. I explained that I will not change my idea.

“They cannot say one thing that I said to get job and then I changed my mind. It was the opposite.

“I think the board can understand that, I think the fans can understand that, but we will reach a moment that we have to win no matter what.”

United have secured just six Premier League victories since Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag in November, but their impressive unbeaten run in the Europa League has kept their campaign alive.

“Nothing is going to change our season,” he said on the impact of the glory in Spain. “Players know, everybody knows the stuff, the fans know.

“But winning a European title can help us to have that feeling that can help us to build (for) the future.”

United took a 26-man squad to Bilbao, which includes full-back Diogo Dalot after he overcame a calf issue that threatened to bring his campaign to a premature end and centre-back Leny Yoro following a foot complaint.

But Joshua Zirkzee’s place in training and on the plane was most surprising given Amorim said just five weeks ago that the forward was out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

“They recovered quite well, they pushed,” said Amorim, who will be without injured defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

“Of course we respect the feeling of the player, but we pushed a little bit because they wanted to be part of the team and that is a very, very good sign, and it’s very good for us.

“Of course they are limited in the minutes for the game, but they can help us to win the game.”