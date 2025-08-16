Ruben Amorim urges Man Utd to turn Old Trafford into a fortress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim stressed the importance of turning Old Trafford back into “an enjoyable place” for Manchester United fans as he seeks to chip away at nervousness and create a fortress.

Last season was the club’s worst top-flight campaign since relegation in 1974 and saw the misfiring Red Devils suffer nine home defeats in the Premier League.

It represented United’s joint-most home losses in a single league campaign, yet three months on there is a sense of renewed hope, thanks in no small part to some eye-catching signings, as they return to Old Trafford.

Amorim’s refreshed side open their campaign against title challengers Arsenal on Sunday, when he wants to start to changing the feeling within the stadium.

Asked if it is important that United makes Old Trafford a difficult place for opposition teams, he said: “And an enjoyable place for our fans. That is really important.

“But we don’t have to think about… it’s just one game against Arsenal, against one team that everyone in this room thinks Arsenal is going to win.

“I know that, so we’ll be there on Sunday to change things.”

Pushed on whether it became a mental issue for his players, Amorim continued: “It’s not a mental thing. It’s not just for the players, it’s also for the fans.

“Even the (pre-season) game against Fiorentina you can feel it. The fans are a little bit nervous.

“This feeling is not [clicks finger] just one day, one game, so it’s a feeling that we have to fight everyone together – the players, the coaches and the fans – and we are going to change things.”

There is certainly a different feeling heading into the campaign than this time last year, when Erik ten Hag admitted ahead of the opener that his team were not ready for the season.

“We are ready for the season,” successor Amorim said. “We prepare well during the pre-season. Pre-season is pre-season.

“We are going to start, we are going to struggle, but what we are going to see on Sunday then we are going to work to improve, and we are going to improve during the season.

“But we are prepared to win against Arsenal. That is the only thing that matters.”

Amorim, who took charge in November, expects an upturn in fortunes after a first season in which the United boss admitted he went into games knowing that they would struggle.

On his feelings heading into the Arsenal clash, he said: “Confident. I know that in some moments we are going to struggle. It’s a game against Arsenal so we are going to struggle in some moments.

“We are more prepared, and I feel that we have more players that can help us in one moment to change the momentum of the game and that can give you confidence.

“And we have more options. If things are not working well, we can change things, so that gives me more confidence for every game.”

United’s bolstered frontline plays a key role in that, with striker Benjamin Sesko last weekend following Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford.

“It’s that feeling that we could struggle here or there in the way we play but we can score,” Amorim explained.

“I think Cunha, and you saw it last two seasons, can catch the ball and create something. Bryan can make one run and he’s there to score a goal.

“These kind of things I think can help us a lot, especially in moments that we are struggling. One guy that can change the momentum of the game in the stadium.”

The attacking trio will be pushing for debuts against Arsenal, when goalkeeper Andre Onana is hoping to start after overcoming a hamstring injury sustained during a summer of speculation about his future.

Asked if he will be United’s number one this season, Amorim said: “It’s like the other players. Everyone has to win the place, so I’m not going to say if one player is number one.

“He’s ready to go to the game. Let’s wait. You will know Sunday.”