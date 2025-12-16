Ruben Amorim: Man Utd getting closer to club’s tradition of attacking football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim believes Monday’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth shows his Manchester United team are getting closer to the club’s tradition of attacking football, but knows they must learn to close out games.

United poured forward in the opening 45 minutes, having 17 attempts at goal and a non-penalty xG of 2.49 at the break – the highest of any side in the first half of a Premier League match this season.

But having failed to fully capitalise, leading only 2-1 after Casemiro’s header in stoppage-time, they fell behind to two quick-fire Bournemouth goals early in the second half.

United rallied once again, scoring two in three minutes through Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha before Junior Kroupi levelled late on for Bournemouth.

The hosts did not get the win but there could be no complaints about the entertainment on offer at Old Trafford.

“If you understand a little bit, if you follow the club like I follow the Premier League for so long, you have not just the duty to try to win the games,” Amorim said. “The way you try to win the games is so important for the fans.

“Of course they are desperate to win, but also I feel that they are desperate to be inspired when they come to Old Trafford.

“Today was inspiring, I think, also because of Bournemouth. But in the end, that’s feeling of frustration of not winning the game.”

The improvements in attack are the result of United’s summer investments paying off, but problems remain at the back.

United have kept only one clean sheet all season – only bottom side Wolves have fewer – and only six in 42 games under Amorim.

Bryan Mbuemo and Amad Diallo will now join Noussair Mazraoui on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Matthijs De Ligt and Harry Maguire are out injured and Casemiro will be suspended for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“We’ll be ready for the challenge,” Amorim said. “We already knew a lot of teams are going to lose players, a lot of teams have injuries.

“We just need to go for the next game with the responsibility to fight and win the game.”