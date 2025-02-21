Ruben Amorim admits David Moyes is doing a better job than him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim admitted David Moyes is simply “doing a better job” than he is currently as Manchester United’s under-fire head coach prepares to take on Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor.

Saturday’s trip to Everton pits together the man that replaced the most successful British manager in history and the latest coach to be tasked with turning the 20-time champions back into contenders.

Amorim is United’s sixth permanent manager since Ferguson retired as a champion in 2013, but he has overseen just four Premier League wins since following Erik ten Hag in November.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Moyes has won as many top-flight matches since returning to Everton in January, with the their latest victory seeing them move above the Red Devils ahead of the clubs’ final ever meeting at Goodison Park.

Asked why the Merseyside club, now in 14th, enjoyed a new manager bounce unlike 15th-placed United, Amorim said: “Simple thing…David Moyes is doing a better job than me. It’s quite simple.

“And then small things like winning one game, winning two games, that belief. The pressure is also not the same.

“I don’t know but I think we have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coach of Everton and that’s all. We need to do the same.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

It was the candid admission from Amorim, who has previously acknowledged that predecessor Ten Hag and interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy have done better than him at Old Trafford this season.

The candidness may be surprising but the Portuguese is only laying out facts, with this the latest in a season that Everton have faced United in a superior position in the table since April 2014.

Moyes was sacked as Red Devils boss following that 2-0 loss at Goodison Park and defeat this weekend would increase the spotlight on a manager whose approach has reportedly left some players unconvinced.

“I don’t feel it in training,” Amorim said. “If you watch our games sometimes you can have that sensation, but I’m not worried about that.

open image in gallery

“If they are not convinced, I don’t feel that. It’s my job to change their minds and I’m quite good on that.”

Amorim retains belief in his widely debated 3-4-3 system and says he has no regrets taking a job he had initially preferred to take in the summer, allowing him to finish the campaign with Sporting and start afresh.

“I think that is clear, it’s common sense – when you start a season it’s completely different,” he said.

“You have time to think things, to feel the players, to have pre-season, to change things that you feel are necessary in a team, in a squad. That is clear.

“That was the choice, so I don’t want to talk like… I had my reasons to ask for that and I have the most important reasons to accept the job.

“I knew it will be tough and the risk. I know that but it’s Manchester United and you cannot say no.”

Asked if he ever questioned whether it was the right decision to join United, he said with a laugh: “No.

“We make a decision and then we go all the way. Of course sometimes it’s really frustrating.

“When you hear out loud 14 games four wins in Manchester United, even in another club it’s really hard. It’s really frustrating and sometimes you get really frustrated, angry and everything.

“But let’s move on and we can change that in the next game.”