Thursday’s briefing: Spurs injury blow and Ruben Amorim promises to fight on

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski has been forced to undergo knee surgery adding to Ange Postecoglou’s injury woes ahead of the Europa League final.

Opponents Manchester United have a more upbeat injury prognosis with four defenders pushing to be fit, while boss Ruben Amorim has ended suggestions he could quit.

Leyton Orient beat Stockport on penalties to reach the League One play-off final.

Kulusevski blow for Spurs

Tottenham have been dealt a huge blow after it was announced Kulusevski had undergone surgery on his right knee.

Kulusevski suffered the injury in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace after being caught by visiting captain Marc Guehi and was forced off in the 19th minute.

Spurs boss Postecoglou had hoped the Swedish playmaker would be OK but scans have ended his chances of being involved in Bilbao next week.

The loss of Kulusevski continued Spurs’ torrid injury record this season, with key midfield duo James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall both already sidelined.

Amorim has no exit plans

Amorim says there is no chance he will quit United anytime soon despite their woeful Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils sit 16th, just a point and a spot above Spurs, after Sunday’s embarrassing 2-0 home loss to West Ham, which led a raging Amorim to cast doubt over his future should “brave” summer moves fail.

“What I’m saying is that since I arrived here I’m always talking about the standards,” the head coach said when pushed on those post-match remarks.

“I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and not say nothing and not take the responsibility. It’s just that.

“I have a clear idea what to do. I understand the problems of the team, so I’m far from quitting.

“What I’m saying is that we need to perform and we have this season, and in the future we need to perform or else they will change us. That is a normal thing.”

Meanwhile, Amorim says injured United defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot are pushing to face Spurs.

Ashworth lands FA role

Former United sporting director Dan Ashworth has returned to the Football Association after being appointed chief football officer.

The 54-year-old served as the governing body’s director of elite development between 2013 and 2018 before taking positions at Brighton and Newcastle ahead of an ill-fated five-month stay at Old Trafford which ended in December.

The newly-created role will see Ashworth take oversight of the England men’s and women’s teams.

What’s on today?

Charlton host Wycombe in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final, tied at 0-0 after the opening game.

The winners will face Orient, after their spot-kick win over Stockport on Wednesday night, in the final at Wembley.