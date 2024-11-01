Ruben Amorim ‘the perfect match’ for Manchester United – Diogo Dalot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Diogo Dalot believes new head coach Ruben Amorim’s demanding nature and ambitious Manchester United can be the “perfect match”.

Erik ten Hag’s bumpy 29-month reign came to an end on Monday as the Old Trafford hierarchy decided enough was enough after a disappointing start to the season continued with a late 2-1 loss at West Ham.

United sent a delegation to Lisbon that same day to start negotiations with Sporting over highly-rated coach Amorim, who it was confirmed on Friday will be taking charge at Old Trafford on Monday 11 November.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is continuing as interim manager until then and Portugal right-back Dalot believes his compatriot’s mindset will bring the best out of the team.

“Obviously a fantastic coach, a young mentality, but at the same time he knows what he wants,” the United defender told Sky Sports.

“Very demanding. That’s what I can expect, and I think that’s the perfect match for a club like this. The standards are really high.

“He is a person that you can see has really high standards and he stands by them, so I hope that can be a really good match and that we can win together. That’s what I wish (for) the most.”

Dalot is “really excited to start working” with Amorim, whose side extended their winning start to the Portuguese league season to a 10th match with Friday’s 5-1 win against Estrela da Amadora on Friday.

The former midfielder has led Sporting to two league titles and played for rivals Benfica, but another level of intensity and scrutiny awaits the 39-year-old former Portugal midfielder with United.

“It’s obviously different,” Dalot said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea. “I mean, he comes from a big club in Portugal.

“But I always say that it almost quadruples (joining United) – the amount of exposure, the amount of intensity, the amount of pressure.

“But in Sporting he was more than able to deal with it, so I’m sure that he will be able to deal with that.

“We are going to be a team – players, staff, manager, board direction, everything – so we have to work with each other.

“I’m sure we will help him in some way, and he will help us back.”