Ruben Amorim says Man Utd’s defensive quartet could be fit for European final

Ruben Amorim says injured Manchester United defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot are pushing to feature in next week’s Europa League final.

The Red Devils face Tottenham in the make-or-break Bilbao showpiece next Wednesday, when silverware and Champions League qualification are the reward for whichever Premier League struggler succeeds in Spain.

Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are ruled out of a final that a number of United’s defence are a doubt for, with Yoro joining fellow centre-backs De Ligt and Heaven on the sidelines after limping off in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to West Ham with a foot injury.

The trio were conspicuous by their absence from training just a week out from facing Spurs and head coach Amorim said: “I don’t know if they are going to be available.

“We are going to try to push because it’s the final matches and this is a final, you know that. All the players want to play that really bad, so I don’t know.

“I think they will not go to Chelsea (on Friday), but we will have a possibility to have some of them in the final.”

Jonny Evans and Toby Collyer were in training a week out from the final, while full-back Dalot did an individual session before the main group trained as he seeks to make it to Spain.

The 26-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Red Devils this term in all competitions but last month suffered a potentially-season ending calf injury.

“Dalot is trying really bad,” Amorim said.

“I don’t want to risk Dalot because when you start getting one injury, second injury (follows) and then it’s a big thing.

“We cannot have these kinds of problems in our squad, so we will see but he’s working really hard to get in the final.”