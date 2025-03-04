Ruben Amorim says building for the future ‘more important’ than European success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim believes building for the future is “more important” to Manchester United right now than winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the FA Cup, meaning the continent’s second tier competition offers their only hope of silverware – and realistically European qualification.

United’s fifth round shoot-out defeat to Fulham on Sunday heightened the importance of the Europa League and the round of 16 first leg at Real Sociedad this Thursday.

“Of course we lost last week in the cup, so people are looking at this Europa League as the unique competition that we can win,” head coach Amorim told Sky Sports.

“Also, the connection with winning the Europa League with Champions League (qualification following).

“But, to tell you the truth, I think we have bigger things to think (about).

“I know it’s strange to say that but it’s something that we are trying to build here, that is going to be more important than winning a cup in this moment.

“I know the responsibility that we have to fight for every trophy, but in this moment we are trying to build something that is going to last more than any trophy this season.”

Erik Ten Hag won trophies in both of his full seasons in charge, with a poor campaign ending on a high with victory over Manchester City in May’s FA Cup final, following Carabao Cup glory in 2023.

United’s ultimate goal is to win the Premier League by their 150th anniversary in 2028, which Amorim highlighted directly after the defeat to Fulham – and was called “naive” by Wayne Rooney.

The Portuguese immediately hit back at that and reiterated ahead of the trip to Spain that there are grand plans at a club making difficult cost-cutting decisions, including laying off a further 200 staff.

“I understand what people are saying because if you look how our team is playing and the results, it’s hard to imagine big things in this moment for our club,” United boss Amorim said.

“But in the darkest moment we have to have like a light in the path, and that is clear here.

“I’m sure…I don’t know if I’m going to be here, but the way we are thinking things we are going to return and we are going to win in the future.

“But then it’s the risk. We are doing a lot of things, we are not winning games, and when you don’t win games sometimes you have to change people, and we know that.

“But as a club, I think we are doing a lot of things that are hard to do. A lot of people in the staff are paying that price, but we are doing the things that we should do to win in the future.”