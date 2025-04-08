A small sacrifice – Ruben Amorim defends Man United’s post-season Asia trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has defended Manchester United’s post-season trip to Asia, saying it is a “small sacrifice” to reward the club’s global fan base while also potentially providing funds for team strengthening.

United announced on Tuesday that Amorim’s squad will travel to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong straight after their final match of the campaign to play two friendlies.

The Red Devils host Aston Villa in the Premier League on May 25 and will then immediately fly out to Malaysia to face the ASEAN All Stars in the 84,000-seater Bukit Jalil National Stadium three days later.

United will then play Hong Kong, China, in the Hong Kong Stadium, on May 30.

Asked if he had been consulted about the trip, Amorim told Sky Sports: “Yes of course. The board talked to me about this situation.

“We have to look at the context of the club. We are raising our tickets (prices) for our fans.

“We are doing all this so we have also to make sacrifice – and (it) is a small sacrifice. It will be six days and we make contact with our fans around the world.

“They come here every weekend to see games at Old Trafford, so everybody in the club is making sacrifices.

“This is nothing compared to what people are doing to watch our games. We will do our small part.

“We are lucky to be here and we move forward because that tour will help us also to maybe improve the team if we need.”

United had already confirmed their participation in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States in July and August.

They play West Ham in New Jersey on July 26, Bournemouth in Chicago on July 30 and Everton in Atlanta on August 3 before the Premier League season kicks off again on August 16.

The issue of player welfare has again been thrust under the spotlight by United heading to the Far East, especially with the journey sandwiched between the end of a strenuous domestic campaign and World Cup qualifiers at the start of June.

Amorim said: “We try to deal with that. We are going to travel in very good conditions. We are trying to rotate.

“We want to show our players to our fans in other parts of the world, and my job to manage all the players.

“We’ll try to deal with the different players going to the national team.

“We’ll try to arrange everything and it will not be hard to do that.”