Better recruitment is crucial for Man Utd to turn corner – Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim admits better recruitment will be key to Manchester United’s hopes of improved fortunes on and off the pitch.

The Red Devils host Ipswich on Wednesday bidding to end a three-match winless run in the Premier League, the latest difficult moment in Amorim’s troubled start to life at Old Trafford.

On Monday, United announced they expect to make up to 200 more employees redundant as part of cost-saving measures partly necessitated by a lack of footballing success.

The club have spent huge amounts of money in recent transfer windows but too many of their new recruits have failed to hit the heights expected of them, and Amorim accepted words will do nothing to reassure fans or colleagues that better times are ahead.

“I think we need to show (it),” he said. “It’s easy for me to be here and say all the pretty stuff – we have to improve.

“The recruitment I think is crucial, we need to improve the team. We need to perform better, we need to be in Europe and not in our position during the season.”

Of the employees facing redundancy, Amorim added: “They are paying the price for our lack of success and I cannot say anything now that is going to convince the fans and all the staff that we are going to do it.

“We have an idea. For me as a coach, we need to be a better team and to recruit better and don’t make a lot of mistakes in that department.”

The Portuguese boss admitted he feels some responsibility for the financial situation, but he believes the pressure the players experience is limited to matters on the pitch.

“They have one life, they live in the bubble, it’s completely different for them than it is for me,” said Amorim.

“They are not feeling that pressure. They feel the pressure that they need to win in Manchester United and every time we lose and every time they don’t perform, there’s a lot of people in social media and the newspaper that are putting a lot of pressure and then they go to the pitch, to the training, and they try to fix things, not in a good way, thinking too much and not playing the way they’re supposed to play.”

Scoring goals has been a major issue, with United managing just 30 from their 26 Premier League games so far.

Rasmus Hojlund has only found the net twice in the league, with his last goal in any competition coming against Viktoria Plzen back on December 12.

Amorim believes the 22-year-old does have the quality to be United’s centre-forward and instead blamed the lack of service to him from the rest of the team.

“I think it’s clear, we as a team, we are not helping Rasmus,” said Amorim. “We don’t create a lot of chances.

“I think Rasmus has a lot of potential. If we improve the way we play the game, he will have more opportunities to score. He came here very young and, when you are very young, to be the number nine and play all the time sometimes is hard.

“We have to look as Rasmus as a player: he has the pace, he has the technique, he scores some goals that are really hard to score. Sometimes he doesn’t choose the better runs, sometimes he’s so anxious to touch the ball because he passes long minutes without the ball and he moves away from the goal.

“We address that in training. He has the ability, he already showed that here, but I think it’s more a team thing than a Rasmus thing.”