Ruben Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man United job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has said that sometimes he wants to resign as Manchester United manager – but insisted he was just being emotional when he cast doubt on his future after the Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town.

The Portuguese said “something has to change” after United lost on penalties to the League Two team but claimed that in the heat of the moment he sometimes hates his players.

But Amorim claimed it was just a passionate outburst and admitted there will be plenty more as he vowed not to change.

“Every time that we have or have in the future one defeat like that, I’m going to be like that,” he said.

Ruben Amorim insisted he was just being emotional when he cast doubt on his future ( Getty Images )

“I’m going to say that sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players. This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and annoyed. And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that.

“So I’m trying to accept that and I’m going to be who I am. That’s why I have the passion that I have. In that moment I was really upset and really disappointed.

“Do you have to accept that as part of your emotion? If you are in one way, if you have this kind of behaviour, you have to understand that you have things that is good on that type of behaviour, that you have the other side of the coin.

“So I understand that. And again, sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them. So, again, I need to improve on that. It’s going to be hard. But now I’m good with the next one.”

While Amorim had suggested he would hold talks with United during the forthcoming international break, he downplayed that by saying he is in constant communication with director of football Jason Wilcox.

“I have all these conversations with him,” he added. “I’m just focused on this game and I need to live this day by day. I am understanding that. And I’m going to be like that all the time. So prepare yourself.”

Amorim also urged midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to stay and fight for his place, rather than seeking a loan move before the end of the transfer window.

“Until it’s official, I cannot say much,” he added. “I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie. So that is not going to change.”