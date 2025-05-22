Manchester United ‘keep faith’ with Ruben Amorim despite final loss to Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United remain behind head coach Ruben Amorim despite Wednesday’s damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils blew their chance to salvage a soul-destroying season as their first European loss of the campaign meant silverware and Champions League qualification slipped through their fingers in Bilbao.

United’s meek 1-0 defeat at San Mames compounded their worst top-flight campaign since relegation 51 years ago, with the side sat 16th in the table – a point above victors Spurs – heading into Sunday’s season finale at home to Aston Villa.

Amorim has overseen just six Premier League wins since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November and admitted after Wednesday’s costly defeat he would walk away without compensation if the club or fans wanted him to.

Heading into the final, it was believed the Portuguese had the club’s full support irrespective of the outcome against Tottenham, and PA understands he retains the backing of the hierarchy despite the painful loss in Spain.

Several United players emphatically threw their support behind Amorim after the drab defeat, with skipper Bruno Fernandes saying he was “the right man” for what the club still see as a longer-term project.

Luke Shaw said the candid coach is “100 per cent the right person” to oversee a change in “mindset” and “standards”, with fellow full-back Diogo Dalot offering similar support.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that he’s the right man for us because I see it every day,” the United defender said.

“The standards that he has, what he demands from us, the view that he has for the club, for the players, for the coaching staff.

“A lot of changes are happening at the same time, but ultimately it’s going to be what we do on the pitch. We have to take responsibility from that. Nobody apart from us is going on to the pitch and trying to get results.”

United’s defeat in the San Mames showpiece has far-reaching implications as the club will now spend a first campaign without European football since 2014-15.

Champions League qualification was estimated to be worth around £100million to the Red Devils, who have been tightening their belts under the direction of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and are currently completing their second round of redundancies in a year.

Amorim revealed United had “two plans” for this summer’s transfer window after the final and PA understand the basis of the club’s financial planning heading into the summer was the possibility of missing out on Europe, albeit with the hope of moving away from Plan A.

The lack of midweek fixtures next term could help provide the Portuguese with time to shape the side in his image, but the ramifications of Wednesday’s defeat cannot be ignored.

The cost of the much-needed rebuild means tough decisions on the current squad will be needed, with academy products Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo linked with exits along with the likes of standout skipper Fernandes.

The financial situation meant United were already booked in for a controversial post-season trip to Asia immediately after Sunday’s match against Villa at Old Trafford, where the reception for the misfiring side will be fascinating.

The Red Devils head to Malaysia for a friendly in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 – a week after the Europa League final – before playing another game in Hong Kong on May 30.

Amorim has confirmed all of United’s first-team squad will travel on what is sure to be a gloomy post-season tour.