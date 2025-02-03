Manchester United frustrated in attempts to add to squad on deadline day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United did not make any further signings on deadline day despite head coach Ruben Amorim saying the club had been “trying everything” before the window closed.

Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace left the Red Devils languishing 13th in the Premier League standings and only underlined the issues at hand.

Kobbie Mainoo was deployed as a false nine with goal-shy Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench as United explored potential deals for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who ended up joining Tottenham.

Head coach Amorim said after the defeat to Palace: “We are trying everything to improve the team without doing mistakes of the past, and trying to balance the urgency of the moment.

“So, we know all of the aspects of our club in the moment, but we are trying everything.”

However, United indicated to the PA news agency early on Monday evening that they were not expecting to bring anyone else in before the deadline and so it proved.

The club pointed to tight financial constraints and a disciplined approach that they hope will give them greater options to make summer signings.

But that means there has been no attacking reinforcements after Antony and Marcus Rashford were allowed to make loan moves to Real Betis and Aston Villa respectively.

Left-back Tyrell Malacia looks set to become the third first-team player to leave on loan as a deal to PSV progresses after United completed two defensive signings over the weekend.

Ayden Heaven, 18, joins Amorim’s first team from Arsenal, where the centre-back made his debut earlier this season.

Denmark left-back Patrick Dorgu, 20, could quickly become a key player for United, having arrived from Lecce for an initial 30million euros (£25.1m) plus a potential five million euros (£4.2m) in add-ons.

A deal has also been agreed to bring in Paraguayan defender Diego Leon, 17, from Cerro Porteno this summer.

Meanwhile, United centre-back Lisandro Martinez reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury in the defeat to Palace.

The Argentina international was in tears as he left the field on a stretcher and reports in his homeland say he will be out for up to eight months with a torn ACL in his left knee.