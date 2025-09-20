Saturday’s briefing: No pontiff-icating from Ruben Amorim ahead of Chelsea clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim insists not even the Pope could force him to change his tactics at Manchester United.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian could play together.

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have learnt from last season’s home game against Manchester City.

No pontiff-icating from Amorim

Under-fire United boss Amorim suggested even the Pope could not make him change his approach having been reassured by Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he does not need to fear white smoke from Old Trafford.

Pressure is mounting on the Portuguese after United’s worst top-flight campaign in 51 years and Europa League final loss to Tottenham was compounded by a sluggish start to the new season.

United suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at League Two Grimsby and Sunday’s 3-0 derby loss at Manchester City meant they have secured just four points from their first four Premier League games.

Yet Amorim insisted: “Not even the Pope, it will not change…this is my job, this is my responsibility, this is my life, so I will not change that, but I will change the system.”

Maresca aims for double 10

Maresca said he is lucky to be able to pick between Palmer and Estevao to play at number 10 and hinted the pair could be deployed together.

Palmer started Wednesday’s defeat to Bayern Munich on the right wing with Enzo Fernandez at 10 and Estevao limited to a late cameo, but the 18-year-old can also play in the position behind a striker.

“Estevao can be great in all the attacking positions because his talent is very good,” said Maresca. “He’s a top player.

“But at the same time he’s 18 years old so he needs time a little bit. I think both can play wide, both can play as a 10 and I feel very lucky to have both of them with us.”

Lesson learnt for Gunners

Arteta has insisted his Arsenal players have learnt from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s mock celebration of Erling Haaland ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Arsenal host City at the Emirates in a fixture which has become increasingly hostile in recent seasons.

Haaland urged Arteta to “stay humble” following a 2-2 draw at the Etihad a year ago before Lewis-Skelly imitated the striker’s zen celebration when he scored in Arsenal’s 5-1 thrashing of Guardiola’s side at the Emirates in February.

Teenager Lewis-Skelly, who has not started a game for Arsenal this season, courted criticism for the celebration.

And when asked if he had spoken to his players about their goal celebrations ahead of Sunday’s fixture, Arteta said: “Well that was done, and that’s part of it.

“There have been a lot of celebrations or non-celebrations in the past from a lot of teams. The experience is to learn and grow as well and we certainly learnt from that.”

City slickers smash Spurs

Tottenham’s 40th anniversary celebrations fell flat as Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 victory at Brisbane Road.

Spurs, formed in September 1985 as Broxbourne Ladies, had not conceded a goal in their first two matches and would have gone top of the Women’s Super League with a point.

But their 100 per cent record was blown to smithereens as goals from Aoba Fujino, Vivianne Miedema, Kerstin Casparij, debutant Grace Clinton and Laura Coombs made it back-to-back wins for City.

At Goodison Park, Isobel Goodwin scored twice as London City Lionesses beat Everton 2-1.

Boro beat Baggies

Unbeaten Middlesbrough moved four points clear at the top of the Championship after a 2-1 win over West Brom.

Goals in each half from David Strelec and Kaly Sene made it five wins and a draw from six matches for Rob Edwards’ side.

Aune Heggebo pulled one back in stoppage time but Boro held on.

What’s on today?

The Merseyside derby opens proceedings as Liverpool host Everton at lunchtime, while Manchester United host Chelsea in the 5.30pm kick-off and Brentford travel to west London rivals Fulham in the graveyard slot.