Ruben Amorim’s Old Trafford debut comes with burning Manchester United question

A week has served as a crash course in managing Manchester United for Ruben Amorim. There was the hope and disappointment, the flying start at Ipswich and the underwhelming draw of a team held by one of lesser talent, acquired for lesser resources. There was the initial indication of how bright the spotlight shines, of the blend of football and celebrity that United tend to attract.

Before Amorim had got a win, he had an apology from Ed Sheeran after the pop star gatecrashed his post-match interview at Portman Road. It was not necessary. “Sometimes you overcomplicate things,” said the Portuguese, aware such artificial controversies did not come his way in his homeland. “It was nothing, a simple thing to say hello to one of the commentators. And I was with Roy Keane, who is a real star.”

If that was a way of underlining that his focus remains on the football, there will be another novel experience for Amorim on Thursday: a first match at Old Trafford, with the visit of Bodo/Glimt. “Everybody said to me it will be a special time,” said the 39-year-old. “I just want to win the game, just to give that happiness to the supporters, Before the match it will be a new sensation but after it will be one more game.”

While Amorim adjusts to United, they have to adapt to him. The sense is that he feels too much has been made of his trademark 3-4-3 formation, which he imported from Sporting CP. It worked wonderfully when Amad Diallo, converted to a wing-back, surged forward to set up Marcus Rashford’s 81-second opener at Ipswich. The verdict from the subsequent 89 minutes was rather more mixed.

Amorim argued United defended in more of a 4-4-2 formation on Sunday. Yet he has otherwise indicated he will be uncompromising, seeking change from the off, asking his players to change for him, rather than vice versa.

It means November is scarcely the ideal time to start, with United in a run of 10 games in 37 days. Nor does this seem a squad built him with him in mind. There may not be a natural wing-back in the group. Two full-backs, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw, ended the Ipswich game as central defenders. Rashford operated as a striker, with no real position on the left wing for him in this shape. Bruno Fernandes played in the two supporting him, whereas for much of his time at the club he has been installed as the No 10, the central creator.

The captain argued he is more versatile and flexible than some think; if his usual role is abolished, he can find another. “When I go to the Portugal national team, sometimes we also play with a back three and sometimes I play as a No 10,” he said. “Sometimes I play a little bit deeper. Sometimes I play a little bit wider.”

He looks integral for Amorim. Others may have more to prove. Amorim vowed to help restore Rashford to his best but said: “But he has to be the first one to want it.” Part of the manager’s job is to make this team more prolific. He rebutted suggestions he needs a new striker, looking instead to get more goals from the group he has inherited. But then United have signed expensive strikers in the last two summers and neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee made Amorim’s initial starting 11.

There could be a chance for one or both against Bodo/Glimt, who are set to be crowned champions of Norway on Sunday and are above United in the Europa League table. Amorim is intent on rotating. “We have to do it,” he said. “Especially in this moment because we have a lot of games, we are in the beginning of something and they have to feel they are part of it.”

Changing teams may be enforced by the semi-fit nature of United’s squad. Shaw made a first club appearance since February on Sunday, but can scarcely start every game. Lisandro Martinez is fit again, but Harry Maguire is not yet. Leny Yoro’s debut is being delayed. “He is a young guy and this is a massive club. His first image is very important,” rationalised Amorim.

So is his. He said on Sunday that United were going to “suffer for a long period”. It depends on how long it takes his team to play his system anything like as well as his Sporting side did. “It is hard to compare things,” he shrugged. “We are in the different level and this is a different league. So it is harder than Portugal but I also have more experienced players and these guys play for national teams.”

The concern may be that too few adjusted to each other, to United, to some previous managers. How soon can they look a natural fit for the newcomer? “I don’t know how long but I know without time to train it will be tough for me,” Amorim said. “But it will be tougher for them.”