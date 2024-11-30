Manchester United cannot use hectic schedule as an excuse – Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United’s stacked schedule is “no excuse” as he seeks a first Premier League win in charge against Everton.

The 39-year-old oversaw a 1-1 draw at promoted Ipswich in his first match at the helm and celebrated a maiden victory against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Amorim was touched by the warm welcome he received at Old Trafford, where he made six changes for the 3-2 triumph and made full use of his bench as he kept upcoming exertions in mind.

United start a nine-game December schedule at home to Everton on Sunday, when more alterations are in store as he seeks a first Premier League win.

Put to him that Sean Dyche’s Toffees have had a week to prepare unlike his side, head coach Amorim said: “It is what it is, and we will rotate players and we will be ready.

“(Against Bodo) we have to use like four subs to manage the fitness, not the game. We manage the fitness. We have to do it.

“We already know that it will be like that so no excuse. We should be ready for Sunday, and we have to win.”

Amorim is having to balance United’s requirement for victories with the need to build player fitness, especially with those returning from injuries.

The head coach has said he wants “better athletes” but has been impressed by the players’ output so far.

“Without training you have to use the games,” Amorim said. “I felt – I don’t know because I have to see the game (back) – that we press a little bit higher (against Bodo) and all the time.

“Mason Mount did 60 minutes with high intensity. (Rasmus) Hojlund was dead in the end.

“The guys playing, they have to push more. Push the guys to the limit and the other guys have to train (after the game).”

Amorim said he was unsure whether absent quartet Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof or Leny Yoro would be involved against Everton as he left United’s pre-match press conference.

The centre-backs will give him more options for his favoured back three flanked by wing-backs, where Diogo Dalot – United’s player of the year last season – has the attributes to shine.

“He’s very powerful,” the Portuguese said of his compatriot. “We have to rotate him sometimes because he looks like he is always fresh but it’s not like that. He’s not a machine.

“I think he plays better on the right and we will manage to put him also on the right, but he’s a very good player, very powerful that can play both sides.

“Nowadays, a player that can play both sides is like…it’s perfect because you can put him in different positions.

“I expect the same as you saw in the last year – a great player that can help the team and is really a team player.

“You can feel it in every play, the way he lives the game, so it’s very important for us.”