Matheus Cunha has ‘levels to go’, says Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim says Matheus Cunha has “levels to go” and suggested the returning forward has been obsessing over his lack of goals since joining Manchester United.

The 26-year-old became the Red Devils’ first signing of the off-season when completing a £62.5million switch from Wolves in June.

Cunha has impressed in his early months at Old Trafford but has only scored once in 11 appearances, compared to the 15 Premier League goals and six assists he provided last term.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches after picking up a knock in training but is set to return at home to West Ham on Thursday.

“I think he has more levels to go,” Amorim said. “He is in a different club, different pressure, but I think he copes with that really well.

“He was struggling because he was not scoring and he was thinking too much about the numbers.

“The influence that he has in the team is so important for us, but I think Cunha has so much to grow defensively and offensively.”

Amorim also had words of support for Leny Yoro, who gave away the penalty scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and looked downbeat on the bench after being substituted in the 54th minute.

Goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount turned the game around for United, with the latter going up to the 20-year-old defender after the game and putting his arm around him.

Amorim said: “(The gesture) is really important.

“Of course I also spoke with him because he thinks too much. He makes some mistake in the game and then he struggles because he is so young and wants to do everything so well.

“He’s growing. He’s growing in one moment that everyone here is growing, with games and with setbacks, so it is not easy for him as a young guy.

“Of course he cannot give that to the people – the way he came to the bench, so he understands that, but he was really frustrated.

“On the good side he shows that he cares and he was knowing that it was not his best game, but he did some things well and I showed him that also, so he is fit and ready for the next challenge.”

Yoro will be hoping to shake off that performance on Thursday, while Amorim revealed he is dealing with knocks to two unspecified players.

“We have two doubts for the game,” the United boss added. “I will not tell you today because it will change the way we are going to approach.

“Let’s see if they can play tomorrow, but the rest of the squad is good.

“Matheus is back, but I have two players that maybe they cannot play. Harry Maguire is still out and (Benjamin) Sesko.”