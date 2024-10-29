Ruben Amorim says ‘nothing has been decided’ amid interest from Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has addressed the reports linking him with the vacant managerial role at Manchester United and says ‘nothing has been decided’.

He spoke to the media following his team’s 3-1 victory over Nacional in the Portuguese league cup on Tuesday evening but refused to confirm whether he will be the man to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

“Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.” said the 39-year-old when asked if he had overseen a Sporting match for the final time.

In the post-match press conference, Amorim confirmed that the decision to move to the Premier League lay with him adding: “We have to wait a little bit more to explain everything I need to explain and then everything will be very clear. Yes, that’s what I said.

“It’s my decision, I will tell everything so we have to wait.”

open image in gallery He addressed the rumours linking him to Old Trafford after Sporting’s win ove Nacional saying ‘nothing has been decided' ( AP )

Amorim then revealed that he expected to still be at the Portuguese club on Sunday amid reports that the Manchester United hierarchy want him in place before they take on Chelsea.

He was asked if he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford on Sunday? and Amorim replied: “I will be here.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Man Utd registered their interest in hiring Amorim and have agreed to meet the Sporting manager’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause as confirmed by the Portuguese club.

Sporting notified the Portuguese financial regulator, with the club listed on the stock market, of United’s position as negotiations continue over the final payment.

The Portuguese club released a statement that read: “Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and paying his €10m release clause.

“Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, and the board of directors of Sporting SAD referred to the terms and conditions provided for in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically for the respective termination clause and for the amount of €10,000,000.00.”

With both clubs continuing to negotiate over a deal for the manager the final decision will come down to Amorim himself. He has been reluctant to leave Sporting during the middle of the season but acknowledges that taking over at United is a huge opportunity.