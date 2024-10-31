Ruben Amorim promises more clarity over ‘soap opera’ move to Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim said the “soap opera” about his future is ending as he suggested his move to Manchester United will be announced on Friday evening.

United will activate the 39-year-old’s £8.3m release clause with Sporting Lisbon but they are negotiating with the Portuguese champions to ensure Amorim does not have to serve a 30-day notice period, while they also want to agree terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.

Sporting hope to keep Amorim until the November international break - which would mean he would face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday - and they host Estrela on Friday night, with Amorim believing he will be able to provide more of an update then.

“It’s a negotiation between two clubs,” he said. “It’s never easy, even with the [release] clauses. They have to talk. We will have clarification after the game, it will be very clear. So it’s one more day and after the game tomorrow, we will have a decision made. We’ll leave that until the end of the game [when] I’ll talk about all these issues. Right now I want the team to focus and me too.

“I promise I’ll talk about it at the end of the game and everything will be clearer. By talking now, it’s destabilising the squad further. Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn’t. I didn’t control any of the situation.”

United were quick to move for Amorim, who has won the Portuguese title twice, after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday but they also want to take his assistants Daniel Fernandes and Adelio Candido in a new-look coaching team.

Sporting are top of the Portuguese league after winning all nine of their games this season and Amorim added: “The situation is very difficult. When I don’t know what to say at a certain point, it makes everything more difficult. When I’m very direct, it’s much easier.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim is set to become the next Manchester United manager ( Zed Jameson/PA Wire )

“Uncertainty creates a lot of difficulty for me and I have communication problems like any coach. But I would say it’s more tiredness. What makes me most nervous is very clear, the whole situation itself. Everything around me makes me very nervous.

“It’s difficult to focus on the games, but I’m managing to do so more. The soap opera is coming to an end, let’s say. The fact that I can’t be so clear creates a lot of difficulty for me.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in interim charge of United while they wait for Amorim and the Dutchman won his first match in charge, 5-2 against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The former United striker said he is willing to stay on under Amorim and take up a position in his coaching team.