Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim looking forward to Old Trafford return

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is pleased to be back at Old Trafford for Sunday’s fixture with Bournemouth and eager to put smiles back on the faces of supporters before Christmas.

It has been a gruelling period for United, with three consecutive away matches since a shock 3-2 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on December 7.

Back-to-back wins at Viktoria Plzen and Manchester City appeared to have the Amorim regime up and running, but they were brought back down to earth with a 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

I think we are improving near the opponent box Ruben Amorim

Ahead of a return to Old Trafford, Amorim said: “Yeah, it was really hard the Nottingham game, to lose that game in the way we lost.

“I am always looking forward to hear that song and to play with our fans and to try to put some happiness in their lives because (Thursday) was really tough for sure for them.”

Former Sporting boss Amorim cut a frustrated figure on the touchline during a seven-goal thriller at Spurs, but declared himself happy with his team’s performance.

Victor Lindelof limped out of that fixture to join Mason Mount and Luke Shaw on the treatment table. Marcus Rashford is set to be available, though, despite being omitted from the squad for selection reasons for the last two matches.

Amorin has overseen three wins, one draw and three defeats since he replaced Erik ten Hag, but can see green shoots in his squad.

“I think we are improving near the opponent box. We have some games that we are near the box but without real threat. You could see different things (against Tottenham),” Amorim added.

“You could see we can shoot, we are near the goal and you feel it, you really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team.

“I feel that our team is faster at pressing more, the physically is improving and the understanding of the game. You can see it by the controlling of the game and you see it more especially in this game, but also the last game that we understand more the position and the movement we should do.

“There is a lot of things, but it is hard to think of the good things because we are out and let’s focus on the next competition.”

Former Ajax forward Antony made his second start under Amorim in the midweek loss at Tottenham and the Brazil international is set to be given another lifeline to turn around his Old Trafford career by the new man in the dugout.

Amorim insisted: “He needs more confidence. If you remember the Antony that play in Ajax, he lacks a little bit of confidence to go one against one, but he will improve.

“He is working really hard and trying and playing more inside than outside, especially in this game. He just has to do that. To work really hard and I will help him to be a better player.”