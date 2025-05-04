Ruben Amorim says things need to change after Manchester United’s latest defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United “need to change” after their 4-3 defeat at Brentford.

Kevin Schade scored twice at Gtech Community Stadium as United’s miserable Premier League campaign took another blow, with their winless league run stretching to six matches.

United boss Amorim, whose team beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday, made eight changes to his starting line-up for the clash in west London.

“It was a reflection of our season,” Amorim said after the loss, United’s 16th of the league campaign.

“We started well and controlled well, we suffered with the set pieces and throw-ins so we knew we would struggle against them.

“They (players) have to understand we cannot do this anymore, we know the context of the season and we need to change that.”

Mason Mount scored his first goal of the campaign to put Amorim’s men ahead but a Luke Shaw own-goal and Schade’s first meant the hosts led at the break.

Schade’s got his second with a close-range header from Bryan Mbeumo’s delivery, before Yoane Wissa made it 4-1 from six yards out.

United showed more grit than previous weeks however, rallying with Alejandro Garnacho’s 82nd-minute goal and Amad Diallo’s stoppage-time effort.

On Mount, Amorim added: “It’s not just the finish, it’s the position he has on the pitch, he’s a third midfielder who can reach the box, he’s really intelligent and he’s getting there.

“He trains really hard, sometimes too hard and I have to pull him back and take him off the pitch because he wants to do more. He wants to play more minutes and I’m really happy with him.”

Victory for the Bees represents a second win in three days after their 2-0 win at Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

“It was a very good performance, we were in control from minute one,” boss Thomas Frank said.

“We were on top, pressed aggressively, we produced a lot of crosses and two of our goals were fantastic.

“I’m very happy with the performance and it was a deserved win…against Man United who are a massive club.”