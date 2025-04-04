Ruben Amorim ‘in a rush’ to restore Manchester United’s glory days as he sets title timeline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim declared that he is in a rush to bring back the glory days to Manchester United but said he would not be crazy enough to think they will win the title next season.

United are 13th as they prepare for Sunday’s Manchester derby but Amorim is adamant they will be much better next year as he insisted he is trading short-term pain for some gain.

Chief executive Omar Berrada launched ‘Project 150’, United’s plan to try and win the Premier League title by their 150th anniversary in 2028, but while Amorim said he does not have a timetable, he will not ask for time and is putting pressure on himself to succeed soon.

“I am not naive, I don’t want to think we need a lot of years to be competitive, I cannot think like that,” said the Portuguese. “I cannot manage that, it is not in me. That is why I am putting pressure on myself. I know that we are not going to be the biggest contender in the next year or two years. I know.

“We are changing a lot of things, changing a lot of stuff inside the club. I know it is going to take time but I will not think like that and I will not say I need a lot of years. We are preparing something we have to change a lot next year.

“It is not that next year is our goal. I am not saying we are going to win the title next year, I am not crazy. What I am saying is that I don’t want this conversation that we want a lot of years. No, we are in a rush. We are suffering a lot to be next year so much better and that is our goal and sometimes things can happen. I don’t want to be that guy here saying we need a lot of time.

“If it will take four years like in the memo, I don’t know. In my idea, I cannot manage this thing of ‘in four years, I will try something’. I will start next season. We need to be so much better. This is a massive club. The pressure is that and I want to put that pressure on me and everybody here.”

Sir Alex Ferguson won the first of his 13 league titles six-and-a-half years after his appointment and his first trophy in 1990, following his arrival in November 1986 but Amorim believes he will not get so much time.

open image in gallery Manchester United are languishing in the Premier League table ( Getty Images )

He believes the environment has changed since then, partly with the greater scrutiny and partly with the rise of clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle, rivals for United even before they can pip clubs like Liverpool or Manchester City to the title.

“Not just Manchester City but other teams,” he added. “The Premier League is so different, I have a lot of people saying Sir Alex Ferguson took three or four years to win something. It is not possible nowadays because you have to speak three times and give three interviews before every game so the pressure is completely different. We are Manchester United. No matter the context, we have to be there with the best ones. We will have to face a lot of adversity and a lot of big teams.”