Ruben Amorim declares dream for Manchester United and reveals message from Jose Mourinho

Ruben Amorim said he could be called naïve or a bit of a dreamer but insisted he is the right man at the right time to revive Manchester United.

The Portuguese marked his arrival at United by declaring it is not the impossible job and vowing to succeed where other managers have failed at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old believes his youth is an advantage as he vowed to do things his way rather to try and compromise and play another style of football.

“The club is still big, it is still the best in England and we want to win,” said Amorim, who joined after winning two Portuguese league titles with Sporting.

None of his predecessors at Old Trafford have mounted a proper title challenge but Amorim dismissed suggestions United have become impossible to manage since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

“Of course not,” he said. “Call me naive. But I truly believe I am the right guy in the right moment. I could be wrong but the world still will turn, the sun will rise again, I don’t worry about that. I truly believe I’m the right guy for this job. I’m a little bit of a dreamer, and I believe in myself, I also believe in the club. I think we have the same idea, the same mindset.”

Amorim revealed he had received a message from Jose Mourinho, who he described as a big influence on him, while arguing he is not the same as the former United manager.

“First thing: not just in me but all the Portuguese coaches, he shows we can be the best in the world and this is something different in a small country, this can put a stamp on everybody but I‘m different from Mourinho,” he said. “Football nowadays is different and I think I am the right person for this moment, I am a young guy.”

Ruben Amorim spoke to the media at Manchester United’s training ground ( Manchester United )

United have spent over £1.5bn on players since Ferguson retired, including £600m during Erik ten Hag’s reign, and Amorim believes he should have the final say on recruitment, while involving others.

“I think it is all together, but the final word should be the manager,” he said.

Amorim is set to introduce his 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford but said he would not compromise his beliefs just because he inherited a squad of players that was compiled to play another system.

He explained: “As a coach, you have to choose one way or another. I choose always 100 per cent our way. I prefer to risk a little bit but to push in the first moment. Since the first day, I believe so much in our way of playing, they will believe, too. So there is no second doubts, no second way. It’s one way and we are going to do it.”