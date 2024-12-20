Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim vows to help Mason Mount through latest injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mason Mount will be absent for “several weeks” with his latest fitness issue, but Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has promised to help the injury-stricken player through it.

Mount limped off after 14 minutes of United’s 2-1 win at rivals Manchester City last weekend and sat out Thursday’s narrow defeat away to Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The England international has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since a £55million move from Chelsea in 2023, missing four months of last season with a calf injury and only playing 12 times this term due to multiple setbacks.

Asked how long Mount would be out ahead of Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth, Amorim said: “Several weeks.

“I don’t know the exact date but he is going to be out for a long time. In that sense, it is part of football and we continue.

“What I can do is to help Mase, to teach him how to play our game when he is recovering. Try to use that time for him to think in different things, and then I think the worst part is that we don’t have time to train like we should do when you are recovering for a lot of injuries.

“We are always travelling, we have games, so training we don’t have all the team together and this is really hard to recreate the game before they come to the game.

With Mason Mount, we are going to help him. It is really hard for the player to be out for so long and he’s trying really hard. Ruben Amorim

“You see with Vic (Lindelof). Vic was recovering, they train really well, we push him, we make all the sprints that he should do before he come to a game, but the game is a completely different world so they have to have more time to train so it is really hard.

“We try to manage that with rotation, but even with rotation it is really hard to have all the squad.

“With Mason Mount, we are going to help him. It is really hard for the player to be out for so long and he’s trying really hard.”

Lindelof joined United’s growing list of absentees when he was forced off before half-time of the cup defeat at Spurs.

Luke Shaw will also be unavailable for Bournemouth, but Marcus Rashford is in contention.

Amorim again left Rashford out of his matchday squad for the midweek fixture with Tottenham, which was purely down to “selection” but it occurred 48 hours after the United academy product had declared himself “ready for a new challenge”.

Quizzed on whether this omission, after Rashford was also absent from the win at Manchester City, was due to disciplinary reasons, Amorim said: “No, it is the same thing guys, the same thing. Totally the same thing.”

Asked if Rashford could face Bournemouth, Amorim said: “Yes, of course.”