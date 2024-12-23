Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim questions ‘choices’ of ‘people around’ Marcus Rashford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim has questioned the “choices” of people surrounding Marcus Rashford while offering his support to the Manchester United striker.

Rashford sat out a third successive game on Sunday as United crashed to a 3-0 Premier League home defeat to Bournemouth, the 27-year-old having also been omitted for a 2-1 derby win at Manchester City and Thursday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Tottenham.

Two days before that Spurs defeat, Rashford had said in an eye-catching interview that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps” of a career which began in the United academy.

“It is a hard situation but I understand that this kind of player have a lot of people around them, and making some choices that sometimes is not the first idea from the player,” United boss Amorim told Sky Sports on Monday.

“So I understand I can separate things. I’m always here for helping Marcus as another player and they have to do what they have to do.

“I say they chose to do that interview because it’s not just Marcus. I understand that so for me as a coach I’m just focused on the performance, the way he trains.

“The rest, I think, is better for me and the club to deal with that when the times comes.

“At the moment I’m just focused on improving Marcus.

“We need a lot in this moment, (from a) talented guy like Marcus, and I forget for now the interview. I just see what I see on the pitch.”

United’s defeat to the Cherries – their second successive defeat at Old Trafford – left them 13th in the Premier League at Christmas.

Amorim’s side return to action at Wolves on Boxing Day before hosting Newcastle next Monday.