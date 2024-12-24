I know what I’m doing – Ruben Amorim not distracted by Marcus Rashford absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Defiant Ruben Amorim insists Marcus Rashford’s absence is not a distraction and that he knows what he is doing as the head coach seeks to get the best out of the forward and turn Manchester United around.

Erik ten Hag’s successor has had a topsy-turvy time since taking the reins, one epitomised by going from a late comeback win at Manchester City to a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth the following Sunday.

That week also saw United lose a chaotic Carabao Cup quarter-final 4-3 at Tottenham and scrutiny over the future of homegrown star Rashford, who was omitted from the matchday squad for all three of those games.

The 27-year-old fuelled speculation by admitting he was “ready for a new challenge” in a midweek interview, meaning the England international remained a hot topic ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Wolves.

“Normal situation,” Amorim said. “When I feel that it’s the right moment I will change something. Until then I will continue to think what is the best for the team.

“I speak with him every day. Not about the interview, about the performance.”

Amorim confirmed that Rashford “wants to play, he is trying” but “it’s my decision, only my decision”.

“I spoke with a lot of players – individually, during training – so I’m trying to do things… I am doing things my way,” the recently appointed head coach said. “And it’s the only way I know.

“If I don’t do that I will lose myself and I will not lose myself. I know what I’m doing.”

Amorim questioned the “choices” of people surrounding Rashford after leaving him out against Bournemouth, when Gary Neville said the forward leaving felt like an “inevitable ending”.

The former United captain also called it a “distraction for the manager” – something the Portuguese denied.

“No, I don’t think so,” Amorim said. “Not for me, not for the other players because everybody is there every day during training, so they understand and that is the key point.

“For the media and for the other people, I cannot control that. But I’m really focused and they know, I’m so clear in my message, everybody in Carrington know what I’m talking about and what I want from Marcus and everybody else.

“So, it’s not a distraction for us. Maybe it’s for the media but that is not my concern.”

Asked to clarify what he would like to see from Rashford, he said: “Like any other player, the best that they can be.

“If you have big talents, big performance, big responsibility, big engagement, like push forward everybody in this moment. And some guys have a big responsibility here because they are here for a long time.

“So, this is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club, so we have to face it and be strong in this moment. That’s what I want for every player on the team.”

Amorim wants a reaction on Boxing Day against compatriot Vitor Pereira, who is taking charge of his first match at Molineux fresh from leading Wolves to a 3-0 win at Leicester.

United lost by the same scoreline at home to Bournemouth, leaving them 13th in the standings over Christmas and leading to questions about how a club that size can be so low.

“That’s a difficult question to answer and we have to know that don’t let this become normal,” Amorim said. “I understand that it’s a tough moment, and it’s on me.

“Since the first day that I arrived, it’s on me because I’m responsible for the team, so we cannot think about that.

“We just have to think about improving, to understand the context and not focus on what happened in the past. The present is this. What we have to do for the future to not happen again.”

Asked how he playfully pointed to a leak from the ceiling that started midway through his press conference at Old Trafford, saying: “If I knew I will solve all the problems of this club, even this!

“I know what I’m going to do. That is so clear for me. That’s why I feel so, I will not say relaxed because I’m really frustrated, also like the fans, but I know what to do.

“But then we have to solve some problems step by step, finding answers for everything. But it’s a very difficult moment. We understand the fans and we will fight that.”