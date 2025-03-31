Ruben Amorim explains why Marcus Rashford’s revival is ‘good news’ for Manchester United
The forward continued a productive loan spell at Aston Villa with a two-goal FA Cup showing
Ruben Amorim insisted that Marcus Rashford’s return to form is good news for Manchester United.
Rashford earned an England recall after a year out of the international picture and started twice for new manager against Thomas Tuchel before opening his Aston Villa account with a double in Sunday's 3-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Amorim omitted Rashford for 13 games before his loan move to Villa, only putting the forward on the bench for one of them, after criticising his performances in training.
Villa have a £40m option to buy the 27-year-old in the summer but there is the possibility the forward could be back at Old Trafford.
And Amorim said: “Rashford is not my player at the moment but every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so I am happy with that.”
United face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and will welcome back five players, with the possibility two more should return soon after.
Defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro and goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are fit again, while wing-back Patrick Dorgu is available after completing a three-match suspension.
Yoro has missed United’s last two games and Maguire has sat out four matches with a calf injury and Amorim added: “Maguire and Yoro are ready to go for the game.”
However, teenage defender Ayden Heaven is missing after suffering an ankle problem in the 3-0 win over Leicester, but Amorim allayed fears he will be a long-term absentee.
He said: “It was not so serious. He’s recovering, he’s not ready to play but he’s going to return this season, for sure.”
Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo are back in training but neither England international is ready to feature at the City Ground.
Amorim explained: “Luke is not ready yet. We are starting doing some drills with the team but we are building Luke. Kobbie is almost returning but he is not ready for this game.”
Mason Mount, who was on the bench at Leicester, could make his first appearance of 2025 but Chido Obi will not be involved, with United preferring to use the young striker in Monday’s FA Youth Cup tie against Fulham instead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments