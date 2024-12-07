Ruben Amorim urges Man Utd stars and fans to trust the process after Forest loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim urged players and supporters to trust the process as he pledged to turn things around like he did at Sporting Lisbon after Manchester United’s first home loss to Nottingham Forest in 30 years.

Erik ten Hag’s successor enjoyed a promising start to life in the hotseat, but repeatedly attempted to manage expectations as wins against Bodo/Glimt and Everton followed a draw at Ipswich.

Amorim warned that a storm was not far away and so it proved, with Arsenal’s corner prowess earning them a 2-0 Premier League win on Wednesday that was compounded by Forest on Saturday.

Nikola Milenkovic, Morgan Gibbs-White and birthday boy Chris Wood scored in a famous 3-2 triumph at Old Trafford, where Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes scored for the hosts.

“We already knew (it would be tough),” head coach Amorim said. “It will be a long journey, but we want to win because this is a massive club.

“You feel it when you lose one game, it’s really hard for everybody. I can understand that. I can feel it in the stadium after the first goal.

“We understand the context, but we have to keep (working) in the same way, doing the same things. The same words I have here with Everton, I have today. Continue to focus on the performance.

We have to manage to continue to do the same things and improving the team because this will turn around Ruben Amorim

“We need to improve in a lot of aspects of the game and continue to do the same things tomorrow in training.”

Asked about his mentality after bruising back-to-back losses, Amorim said: “I had this and worse in Sporting in the beginning.

“The feeling for me is the same. For the world it’s completely different because you know Sporting in Portugal, but Manchester you have a lot of attention. But for me, it’s the same feeling.

“I had this period at Sporting and if you are a little experienced in football, this happens with a lot of clubs and we have to manage to continue to do the same things and improving the team because this will turn around.

“We need time and to continue to work in the same way every day.”

There were ups and downs on Saturday evening, when Andre Onana somehow let a Gibbs-White shot past him before the goalkeeper and his defenders failed to cut out Wood’s looping header.

“Onana already saved us a lot of times, so we have to find a way when this happens to Onana or to Altay (Bayindir) or to Tom (Heaton),” he said.

“We have to turn around and to score two goals to help our goalkeeper, the same way that he saves us, for example, in Ipswich.

“We have to continue. We lose as a team, we have to improve in all aspects of the game.”

Another of those aspects is set pieces, with United conceding after just 88 seconds as Milenkovic met a corner, three days on from set pieces costing them at Arsenal.

“When this happen it is more my fault because I am responsible,” Amorim said. “We try to do it in the best way.

“We did a lot of work in this area because we saw it in Arsenal. It is really hard in this context.”

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted to oversee the club’s first Old Trafford win since 1994 as his side bounced back from Wednesday’s 3-0 loss down the road at Manchester City.

“It means a lot for us as a club,” he said. “Forest is a huge club that’s been away so much time from so special moments like this and you should celebrate and be proud of us.

“Me, I think about Villa. We let the friends celebrate. Now we are starting to prepare the next one, but very proud of being part of this group of players and the squad.

“We are trying to do something together, building something nice.”