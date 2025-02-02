Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd are ‘trying everything’ to improve his squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United are “trying everything” to improve before Monday’s transfer deadline having suffered a damaging defeat to Crystal Palace and lost Lisandro Martinez to injury.

The Red Devils’ run of three wins in all competitions came an abrupt end on Sunday afternoon as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace helped the Eagles soar to a fourth Old Trafford triumph in their last six visits.

The 2-0 defeat was United’s 11th league loss of the season, underlining the rebuild required at a club that has so far this window brought in Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, 20, and unproven 18-year-old Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

The pair were introduced before kick-off and Amorim hopes further new blood arrives by Monday’s deadline as Marcus Rashford prepares to follow Antony out of the club by joining Aston Villa on an initial loan.

“We are trying everything to improve the team without doing mistakes of the past, and trying to balance the urgency of the moment,” the United head coach said.

“So, we know all of the aspects of our club in the moment, but we are trying everything.”

Asked if Rashford leaving helps in that respect, Amorim said: “We’ll see. There is one more day. Let’s wait until the window closes.”

Rashford underwent a medical on Sunday ahead of joining Villa, who are understood to be covering at least 75 per cent of his £300,000-plus weekly salary.

That figure could reach up to 90 per cent depending on performance-based bonuses and the option to make the move permanent is reported to be £40million.

Put to Amorim it could look humiliating if Rashford is scoring goals at Villa if United struggle in front of goal, he said: “Humiliating? It’s not embarrassing.

“When you loan a player – and I don’t think it’s official – you expect him to play and to improve, so there is nothing humiliating there.

“I understand the question, but I am just focused on my players, that’s all.

“When the window closes, I will be really focused on just our team and to improve our team.”

Kobbie Mainoo was surprisingly started through the middle against Palace, with goal-shy strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund named among the substitutes.

The PA news agency understands Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku are options being explored as United seek to bolster their faltering frontline.

Amorim sidestepped a direct question about Tel, but said “it’s clear we need to improve”.

The need for upgrades was clear as Palace inflicted a loss that was compounded by Martinez leaving the field on a stretcher in tears after his left knee buckled.

“Licha is really important for us, not just as a football player but the character he has, especially in this hard moment,” Amorim said. “Now it’s time for us to help Licha.

“I think it’s a bad situation. Let’s wait to assess things with the doctor, but I think it’s a serious situation.”

As United reel from this “hard day”, Palace return to the capital buoyed by a third straight away win on the road.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, who expects “one more signing” before the deadline, said: “For me personally, it was my first game here at Old Trafford. It feels very special.

“It’s an amazing stadium. Very historical, traditional stadium and great atmosphere today.

“What I was delighted with was there were moments when I could hear our supporters because I think they could feel we are close to winning the game.

“I think what is very important for all of us is a goal, a win should never be normal because this is why we started playing football as children.

“We always encourage them to celebrate, in every training game, having these emotions. You can buy a lot of things but you can’t buy these emotions of scoring a goal here at Old Trafford, celebrating in front of your fans.

“This is something special and this should always be something special wherever we play.”