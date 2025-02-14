Ruben Amorim claims he is under ‘bigger pressure’ at Man Utd with Spurs jibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he is under more pressure than Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Ange Postecoglou due to the fact that United are a “bigger club” than Spurs.

Both managers have come under scrutiny in recent weeks ahead of their meeting this weekend, after disappointing runs of form that have seen them slump to 13th and 14th respectively in the Premier League.

While Ange Postecoglou has faced questions over his future at the club, Amorim has avoided speculation due to only arriving at the club in November.

Nevertheless, a run of four league wins in 13 matches sees United sitting on just 29 points from 24 matches.

And speaking ahead of the weekend’s match between the two clubs, Amorim said that while he does sympathise with Postecoglou’s current situation, he also believes that he is “at a bigger club with bigger pressure”.

“He's a very good coach. He wants to play football in the right way, for me that is a good thing,” said the Portuguese. "When we choose this profession there is a lot of good things but then you have to feel that pressure when you don't win.

"In my opinion, with all due respect, I am at a bigger club with bigger pressure. I understand the connection,” he added.

Ruben Amorim has plenty to ponder at Man Utd ( AP )

The 39-year-old added that he is “a huge fan” of Postecoglou and that the duo “have the same problems” as they are not winning games at the moment.

In his own conference, Postecoglou backed Amorim to succeed at United eventually, adding that if the club keep their manager for “the next two years, they'd see progress absolutely because that's how long it takes”.

“I'm sure he's [Amorim] there going: 'I'm going to do what I was brought into do' and that's what he should do,” added the Spurs boss.

Spurs ran out 4-3 winners in an error-strewn match in the Carabao Cup when the two sides last met in December, and the two managers will meet again on Sunday as United travel to north London for a 4.30pm kick-off.