Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd need to change from being a ‘team of transition’

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United must move away from being a team that thrives on transitions.

United host Brighton on Sunday aiming to capitalise on Thursday’s victory over Southampton, where a late Amad Diallo hat-trick helped them snatch a 3-1 win.

Diallo’s 12-minute treble prevented a shock win for bottom-of-the-table Southampton, who took the lead just before the break with a Manuel Ugarte own goal.

United’s first-half performance threatened to undo what had been a solid week for them after earning a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league and sealing a penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Despite Diallo’s late intervention, Thursday’s game was another concerning display from United, who have performed against stronger opposition but struggled to impose themselves in matches they are expected to dominate.

When asked if United are built to be reactive rather than taking the initiative, Amorim replied: “I think this is something that you can see from the past and we were, in the past, a team of transition. And we still are.

“You can feel it – to create chances in the final third, we struggle. We struggle a lot but, for that, I think it’s the most difficult.

“I say that, before the game, it’s the most difficult moment to train against low blocks, trying to create situations.

“I think it is a team that feels more joy waiting for the play and then, in transition, creating problems. So it’s something that we have to change. To change, we need training. So to have time to change, we also need to win games and we have tried to do that.”

Brighton are currently five points ahead of United and claimed victory when both sides met on the south coast in August thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Joao Pedro.

Diogo Dalot is available for the Red Devils having served a one-match suspension.

Sunday’s match is expected to come too soon for Luke Shaw, while Mason Mount, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined.