Man Utd edging closer to Ruben Amorim appointment

Manchester United are edging closer to the appointment of Ruben Amorim but the head coach is expected to stay at Sporting Lisbon until November’s international break.

The Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided to sack Erik ten Hag having decided enough was enough after Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United immediately set their sights on highly-rated coach Amorim and informed Sporting that they would meet his 10million euros (£8.4m) release clause, sparking negotiations over his exit.

The PA news agency understands a deal is close to being announced, with reports saying a deal until 2027, with the option of a further season, has been agreed.

But Amorim’s first match as United manager is not expected to come until the November 24 trip to promoted Ipswich.

The 39-year-old is preparing to lead Sporting in three more games, including Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City – a club he has been linked to as Pep Guardiola ponders his future.

Ruud van Nistelrooy led United to a 5-2 win against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and would remain as interim manager for United’s three remaining games before the international break.

The Red Devils host Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League, before playing PAOK in the Europa League and then welcoming Leicester to Old Trafford again.

Van Nistelrooy will preview the Chelsea match at a press conference on Thursday afternoon and has expressed a desire to be a part of Amorim’s new coaching set-up.

The former striker is a fan favourite and the ex-PSV manager returned to Old Trafford in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants.