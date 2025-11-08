Ruben Amorim says what he’d like to do in January after Man Utd draw at Spurs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to kill off Tottenham and insisted they still have “lots of problems” after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Matthijs de Ligt struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for United, who looked set to claim a semblance of revenge for defeat to Spurs in the Europa League final in May when Bryan Mbeumo haunted old boss Thomas Frank with a 32nd-minute opener.

Frank made a host of second-half changes, with boos greeting his decision to take off the influential Xavi Simons, but substitute Mathys Tel levelled with six minutes left before it became 2-1 when Richarlison deflected in Wilson Odobert’s shot at the start of stoppage time.

With Benjamin Sesko forced to limp off and leave United with 10 men, Amorim faced a first loss since a difficult September, but watched De Ligt power home Bruno Fernandes’ corner with seconds left in north London.

It extended United’s unbeaten run to five matches and yet Amorim wanted more.

“We have a lot of problems. We are just in the beginning. I know that sometimes the results show to people that we are improving. We are improving but we have a lot to do,” Amorim reflected candidly.

“You can divide the game into the final 10 minutes and also when we have to take out Harry Maguire, then suffer two goals and then losing Ben. To overcome everything and manage to score is a good thing.

“If you look at the rest of the game, I think we were comfortable in the game but we should do better. Be more aggressive, feeling the environment in the stadium that the three points were there, the space was there and I think we felt too comfortable during the game.

“We need to expect that in one play anything can happen and change the mood of the stadium. Today was that. I think we control well the game, but we need to do better because the game was there to take.”

Amorim provided a bleak early assessment on Sesko, who sustained a knee injury late on.

He added: “I am more concerned with the injury because it is in the knee and we need Ben to be a better team.”

The 40-year-old from Lisbon celebrated 12 months in the job last week and hinted United must be active in January, especially with Noussari Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Mbeumo set for Africa Cup of Nations action.

“Let’s see when the window is open if we can improve the team,” Amorim insisted.

Spurs boss Frank was agonisingly close to the statement victory in the Premier League at home his short tenure has so far lacked.

The decibel levels in N17 went through the roof when Richarlison scored – after loud boos greeted the decision to take off Xavi in the 79th minute.

Frank explained: “Every single time I take a decision to sub a player, it’s with one aim; to make the team win or get back into the game, or try to see the game out.

“It’s with only one aim. To try to win the game. Mathys did well, great goal, great involvement and in general I think Xavi did a fine game. A positive but also you need a bit of freshness.

“Of course, the emotions inside me are high but I take the positives out of this game.”