Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks as Man City dealt new injury blow
The defender has a muscle problem.
Manchester City have suffered a fresh injury blow with defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks.
Manager Pep Guardiola has revealed the Portugal international sustained a muscular problem in the latter stages of last week’s derby defeat to Manchester United.
Guardiola said at a press conference: “After 75 minutes against United he felt something.
“He’s strong and wanted to stay on the pitch, but now he’s injured.”
Guardiola also added that goalkeeper Ederson is doubtful for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.
The news comes just as City, who have lost eight of their last 11 games in all competitions, winning just one, had hoped their injury issues were starting to ease.
John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are both back in contention having been on the bench against United and Manuel Akanji could also return at Villa Park.
Guardiola said: “Manu and John have been back in training for the last few days so that’s good for us. The more players that come back the better.”
Rico Lewis returns from suspension but centre-back Nathan Ake is still sidelined with a thigh problem while Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees.