Ruben Dias demands clarity on rules after more VAR controversy in loss to Newcastle

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias bemoaned VAR and a lack of clarity on the rules of the game after his side slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Dias had scored a scrappy equaliser in reply to Harvey Barnes’ opener in the second half but the Magpies winger had the final say after his 70th-minute goal sealed a standout win for Newcastle and damaged City’s own title hopes.

Barnes’ winner came in controversial circumstances, with the Englishman bundling in after Bruno Guimaraes had hit the bar with a header. The goal was subject to lengthy VAR checks for both offside and a foul on City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, though it was eventually given after around three minutes of reviewing.

And speaking on Sky after the final whistle, Dias questioned what was allowed, adding that PGMOL need to “make it make sense”.

"Out of all the decisions, only the second goal. I think we need to make it make sense because where's the sense in their player pushing our goalkeeper outside the goal? What are we allowing, and for how long?,” questioned the Portuguese.

"Sometimes you allow it, sometimes you don't. Where's the rule? What can you actually do?

"The second goal, Gigio is in his place, he's being pushed out. And there's no consequence. It's allowed. I had the chance to see it back, I didn't even realise it on the pitch.

"I found it weird that he was out of position, so we immediately knew something was wrong. But I managed to see the review and it's Barnes pushing him away from the goal. We're so picky with certain contacts, but one like this with the keeper, you allow it? It is what it is. If that's the rule, fine. But let us do the same.

"Back in the day, this was a foul. Now apparently it's allowed. People are going to say I'm finding excuses but it's nothing like it. Today Newcastle were better and they deserved the win. [But] in terms of the rule, there needs to be a rule."

open image in gallery ( AP )

City boss Pep Guardiola had gone straight over to referee Sam Barrott at full-time, exchanging words with him and reportedly making his way to the officials’ changing rooms afterwards.

However, when asked about speaking to Barrott by Sky Sports, Guardiola replied: "No questions, everything is fine."

On the VAR decisions themselves, the Spaniard insisted that he “didn't see it”, though he did add that Donnarumma was complaining “because something wrong happened”.

The result is a dent to City’s burgeoning title hopes and leaves them in third, one point behind second-placed Chelsea and four points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand. That match is a north London derby, which takes place today, while City’s next league game sees them travel to Leeds on 29 November.