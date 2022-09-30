Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barcelona’s top target
And Manchester United are reportedly drawing up a plan to make another move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.
What the papers say
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.
The same newspaper writes – via Forbes – that the Red Devils are also drawing up a plan to make another move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. The paper says Erik ten Hag made the 23-year-old one of United’s primary transfer targets upon his arrival but the winger had opted to stay put in the summer.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports via Spanish outlet AS that Real Madrid are making plans to lure Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu for “a fee in the region of £44million next summer”. The Spanish club are eager to upgrade their defence and have identified the 28-year-old as an ideal buy, even though his current contract does not expire until 2027.
And Newcastle are reportedly trying to fend off significant interest in Garang Kuol as they try to secure the Australian attacker for themselves. According to Chronicle Live, the 18-year-old has flourished at Central Coast Mariners in Australia, with terms now agreed between the A League outfit and Eddie Howe’s side.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
James Maddison: 90 min reports Newcastle have Leicester’s 25-year-old England midfielder in their sights for 2023.
Youri Tielemans: The same outlet says the Magpies are also hoping to target Maddison’s 25-year-old Belgium international team-mate.
