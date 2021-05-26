Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Wolves do not want to lose Ruben Neves but are willing to listen to the right offer if it would help the club’s rebuild, according to the Express and Star. Since signing from Porto in 2017 the midfielder has helped his side secure promotion from the Championship, earn two seventh-places in the Premier League as well as appearances in an FA Cup semi-final and the quarter-finals of the Europa League The paper reports Wolves will only listen to offers for the Portugal international, 24, of at least £45 million as they look to transform their attack.

The race to sign Championship-winning Norwich’s attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia is reportedly down to just two clubs. The Telegraph says Arsenal are yet to make a bid to the Premier League-bound Canaries for the Championship player of the season after a campaign where he had 15 goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are understood to be preparing an offer for the 24-year-old, who could cost up to £40m and was recently called up to the Argentina squad.

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium (PA Archive)

Philippe Coutinho‘s disappointing efforts in LaLiga could see him leave Barcelona this summer. The 28-year-old has appeared just 80 times for Barca since moving south from Liverpool three-and-a-half seasons ago and spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich. The Star reports the Brazil playmaker is expected to be first out the door in Catalonia as Barca juggles their finances, with a Premier League return on the cards at Arsenal.

The Sun claims Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to return to White Hart Lane. And the paper adds that the former Spurs boss is seriously considering leaving Paris St Germain for Spurs, despite being sacked by the London club in November 2019 after five years in charge.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alex Kral: Spartak Moscow’s 23-year-old Czech Republic midfielder has caught the attention of West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal v Olympiakos – UEFA Europa League – Round of 32 – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium (PA Archive)

Lucas Torreira: Speculation is likely to grow over the future of Arsenal’s Uruguay midfielder with the Express reporting the 25-year-old, who spent the last campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid, will make a decision following the World Cup qualifiers in June.