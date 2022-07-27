Everton make left-back Ruben Vinagre second signing of summer

Everton have made their second summer signing by taking Portugal Under-21 international defender Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting.

The 23-year-old has been recruited by Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell for a second time after he helped take Vinagre to Wolves in 2017.

Vinagre hopes to learn from Ashley Cole, England’s most capped player in his position and a member of Frank Lampard’s coaching team.

Lampard has also signed centre-back James Tarkowski and is keen to bolster his forward line after the loss of Richarlison.

Vinagre, who will compete with Vitalii Mykolenko for the left-back spot, said: “It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton. The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

“The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs - is very big for me.

“Kevin was important, too, because he knows me very well from when we worked together at Wolves. He explained to me about Everton’s proud history and the qualities you need here because it’s a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.”

Lampard added: “He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad. It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Rúben in gives us more options.”

Everton have also agreed a new contract with midfielder Tyler Onyango and sent him on loan to League One club Burton Albion for the season.