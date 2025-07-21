Russell Martin wants ‘powerful’ connection between his Rangers side and fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Martin believes Rangers will “take some stopping” if they can harness an energy and connection between players, supporters and everyone else associated with the club.

The Ibrox head coach is determined to ensure that process takes shape in his first match in charge against Panathinaikos on Tuesday.

Rangers take on the Greek side in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round at Ibrox and Martin hopes fans can quickly see the dominant, intense, aggressive team that forms his vision for his reign.

The former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton manager said: “Every day I wake up and I’m honoured to be in this position. I feel extremely grateful for it. I’m excited by it and I will give it absolutely everything I’ve got. We all will.

“That’s what this club demands, what the people demand, what the supporters demand, who will outstay all of us. I just want to put a team on the pitch that they are proud of.

“It has to start (on Tuesday) and they have to see something to be excited about and we have to see something to be excited about. The players have to feel something to be excited about and it’s an amazing opportunity and game to do that.

“What we’ve seen in training has been amazing. They’ve come with fresh energy, with willingness and openness to new ideas, to new demands, to maybe different rules to what they’ve had before and they’ve been great the way they’ve embraced it.

“And now the biggest challenge for them is to do it in front of 50,000 people with a game that means so much to so many people. And, for any football player, I think it’s the biggest test to be yourself in those situations.

“What we have seen over the last four weeks, the more chance we have of being successful. I hope they play with the same freedom, enjoyment and aggression and willingness to run.

“For the team, it will accelerate the learning. That will improve, whatever happens, there’s no doubt about it.

“But I think one of the things that has to come out is that the supporters will leave feeling positively about their team, their new-look team, the way it’s going to start to shape up.

“We’ll be by no means the finished articled, there’s a lot of work that needs to go in, but in four weeks from what we’ve seen to now, the group has been great and they have to put that on the pitch.

“I hope that the fans will leave feeling excited about what’s to come and (there will) start being a real connection. Because I think if we can be connected, the whole club, Ibrox, here, the supporters, if this club has that, with that energy, I think it’s going to take some stopping. I think it’s really powerful.

“But we have to all believe in something and that will be how much the players are willing to win, the hunger, the character, the desire to show. And I’m confident that we’ll see that.”

Martin’s demand that his team play out from the back will ensure a different style to what Rangers fans have been accustomed to and the former Scotland hopes they can buy into that process.

“There will be times where it won’t require much patience and there will be times where it will,” he said.

“It’s not all going to be plain sailing, there will be some bumpy moments but we have to make sure that everyone can understand and see what we are trying to achieve and that the team has enough moments that people can feel excited about.”