Cheers and beers for Ruud van Nistelrooy as Leicester reign starts with win

Ruud van Nistelrooy treated himself to a beer after enjoying a perfect start to his reign as Leicester manager.

Van Nistelrooy’s first game in charge ended with a 3-1 win over West Ham, thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss and Patson Daka.

The Dutchman, who was out of work for just two weeks following his four-game spell as Manchester United interim boss, only started on Sunday so was happy to end a hectic three days in style.

“It has been very busy getting to know everyone, start working together,” he said.

“Everybody was involved with that and helping, it was busy, long days, but worth it. I was focused on the game and what the game needed, the subs, the half-time talk, so focused on the moment, so I am going to get myself a little beer and reflect on the last three days.”

He endured a dream start as Vardy scored after just 98 seconds with El Khannouss and Daka adding second-half goals.

It was by no means one-way traffic, though, as West Ham – who scored a consolation through Niclas Fullkrug at the death – had 30 shots on goal.

But Van Nistelrooy saw enough to think he can deliver on his objective of keeping the Foxes in the Premier League.

“I am very happy, if you look at the result – and it is about the result – it was a great night, three points, three good goals and also very effective.

“Overall the game of course we have seen and how dominant West Ham were at certain stages and what they created, that is a fact and something we have to look at.

“Overall, what I expected of the players going forward was togetherness and hunger, energy and spirit in this team that is fighting for every inch.

“Eleven players on the pitch who are fighting as a foundation to play the rest of the Premier League. I saw that completely with every single player that started and came on.

“That’s the foundation we have to build on, without that it will be impossible to get where we want to go. I am very happy about that.”

West Ham’s hierarchy will have seen what impact a managerial change can have as the jury remains out on Julen Lopetegui, with away fans making their feelings clear by chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Lopetegui expects to keep his job but forthcoming games against his former club Wolves, Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton could determine the Spaniard’s future.

“The only thing that I am worried about is to go to training session tomorrow and stand up the players and prepare the next challenge,” he said.

“We have one month of December with a lot of matches and I am sure with this attitude we are going to achieve many more points.

“I believe in the players. I am confident that tomorrow we are going to be ready to prepare the next match.

“Understanding the question, but at the end of the season maybe we talk in another way. There are a lot of matches and points, a lot of things can happen.

“I believe in these players and team, I am sure the position is going to be much better. They are only words but we have to work a lot to achieve this.”