Ruud van Nistelrooy has revealed he was shocked when Manchester United approached him to return to Old Trafford in the summer and said he is making sacrifices he would not for any other club.

The Dutchman is set to take charge of United for the first time against Leicester in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie as the interim manager following Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

Van Nistelrooy was added to Ten Hag’s coaching staff as an assistant manager in July, though he admitted they did not know each other before then.

The former PSV Eindhoven manager had been looking for a job in his own right, and had been interviewed to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley, before the lure of United proved too strong.

He told Algemeen Dagblad: “In June someone informally tested the water. 'Would you possibly be open to...?' Back to United. Wow. That hadn't crossed my mind. I was completely focused on getting back on the touchline as a manager. I thought about it for a bit and warmed to the idea. At least to have a chat to see what they had in mind. Of course, you want to know if that idea is backed up with a solid plan. I need to feel useful. Erik understood that. We had a good understanding in that meeting which is not a given as we didn't know each other on a personal level."

Even before Ten Hag’s dismissal, Van Nistelrooy was leaving his Deansgate apartment at 7am to get to United’s Carrington training ground, while his family remain in the Netherlands.

“It’s more than a job. Otherwise, you wouldn't opt to live alone in a flat,” he added. “As a family you have to have a discussion: are we willing to pay the price as a family when daddy leaves by himself? That is the price. And one you wouldn't pay for any club. But you would for this one. That was our mutual decision."

Van Nistelrooy’s stint in charge may only last one game, with United closing in on Ruben Amorim. But, speaking before Ten Hag’s departure, a player who scored 150 goals in five years as a United player said he believes a winning culture is being restored.

“Pure dedication, players feel that,” he said. “I believe that firmly. That's what we ooze as a staff. That's culture too. Unlike before at boardroom level that dedication is back. That will eventually help the process to bring United back to the top of the league."

Van Nistelrooy said Sir Alex Ferguson set that culture in his playing days. “You had Steve Jobs at Apple and Sir Alex Ferguson at United,” he explained: “Ferguson said: 'no one is bigger than the club.' In essence it's a massive cliche. Anyone can say that. But if you, like Ferguson, show the true meaning of your words in every decision, it changes the dynamics entirely. Players will know: 'Right, this is how things are done here."