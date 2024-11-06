Leny Yoro returns to training with Manchester United after three-month absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro took part in team training for the first time in three months as he steps up his return from a foot injury.

The 18-year-old left Lille for Old Trafford in July, with the highly-rated centre-back joining for a 62million euros fee (£52.2m) that could reach 70m euros (58.9m) if add-ons are achieved.

But Yoro sustained a metatarsal injury just a fortnight later in his second pre-season appearance for United, resulting in him undergoing surgery in early August.

The Frenchman trained with the group for the first time since then ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match against PAOK, with team-mates welcoming him back by forming a tunnel and playfully slapping him as he ran through.

The defender did not complete the session but is making good progress ahead of Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the club’s new head coach on Monday.

Interim United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said: “He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season.

“Obviously it was going to be a long one and it’s a big moment for him, that first time he’s back in team training.

“Obviously we’re going to get him back partially over the coming weeks and look to get him on board as quick as possible.”

Christian Eriksen and Antony also took part in the session on Wednesday after missing Van Nistelrooy’s first two matches in interim charge, with Mason Mount involved having recently returned to training.

Tyrell Malacia, who missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign with a knee injury, is also working with the group, but Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire remain absent.

Asked for an update on that quartet, Van Nistelrooy said: “Different cases, all of them.

“Tyrell is the furthest (along) in the moment. He’s part of team training for a couple of weeks now, fully in team training, no restriction.

“It’s good for him to plan game minutes, maybe in the Under-21s. We have to see.

“Harry is still inside doing working on his rehab and Luke does pitch work, like he did today.

“He’s progressing there to also do partial team training hopefully soon.”

Van Nistelrooy says he is “focusing on the players that are currently fit” as he prepares for the penultimate match of his temporary reign against PAOK on Thursday evening.

Sacked Erik ten Hag oversaw draws in all three of this season’s matches in the new-look Europa League, blowing a lead at home to Twente and then doing the same in the trips to Porto and Fenerbahce.

“It’s a game of high priority for us tomorrow,” said Van Nistelrooy of a fixture sandwiched between Premier League matches at home to Chelsea and Leicester.

“We don’t look at the past game and the future game. We know that we need all our attention on PAOK.

“We analyse them very well, we know that they are the current champions of Greece, which is a big achievement and also is currently second, just one point behind Aris, in this moment.

“Lots of talented players, experienced players, strong side, will be supported tomorrow here with 4,000 fans travelling and supporting that team.

“We are ready to face a very tough game. That’s the approach for tomorrow.”